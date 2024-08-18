 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://anichecellars.orderport.net/product-details/0687/Wine-and-Tarot-Super-Moon-Aug-18th-6pm
All Dates:Aug 18, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

AniChe Cellars Supermoon Wine & Tarot Workshop

Wine & Tarot pairing class with our very own Rachael Horn. Class will include an original Rider Waite deck, complimentary wine and a unique perspective of reading major and minor arcana based on the wheel of time, and seasonal aspects in wine.

Course is free for members of both Hecate's Key and 12 Bottle Family Wine Club!

 

Fee: $45

Hone your tarot card reading skills under the full moon!

AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable