AniChe Cellars Supermoon Wine & Tarot Workshop

Wine & Tarot pairing class with our very own Rachael Horn. Class will include an original Rider Waite deck, complimentary wine and a unique perspective of reading major and minor arcana based on the wheel of time, and seasonal aspects in wine.



Course is free for members of both Hecate's Key and 12 Bottle Family Wine Club!

Fee: $45