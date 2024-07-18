AniChe Cellars Paint n Sip

Paint a scenic view of the Columbia River while overlooking the gorge, sipping delicious AniChe wines!



Joy Kloman of Joy's Art Studio will guide-you step-by-step through the painting process. For all levels, no experience needed, seriously! Joy has been teaching art for 30 years. She has been hosting painting parties in the gorge for nine years.



Ticket price includes all materials and instruction needed to create your masterpiece and a glass of wine.

Fee: $50