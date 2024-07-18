 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aniche-paint-sip-tickets-927541299997?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Jul 18, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

AniChe Cellars Paint n Sip

Paint a scenic view of the Columbia River while overlooking the gorge, sipping delicious AniChe wines!

Joy Kloman of Joy's Art Studio will guide-you step-by-step through the painting process. For all levels, no experience needed, seriously! Joy has been teaching art for 30 years. She has been hosting painting parties in the gorge for nine years.

Ticket price includes all materials and instruction needed to create your masterpiece and a glass of wine.

 

Fee: $50

