|Location:
|Downtown White Salom
|Map:
|418 NE Tohomish St, White Salmon, Washington 98672
|Phone:
|(360) 624-6531
|Website:
|http://https://explorewhitesalmon.com/white-salmon-wine-walk/
|All Dates:
AniChe Cellars at the White Salmon Wine Walk
Participants attending this inaugural event will stroll through downtown White Salmon and have the opportunity to visit each participating business while sampling local wines! Enjoy Live music, Wildflower Festival events and specials as you sip, shop, dance, and mingle in Downtown White Salmon!
Fee: $40
