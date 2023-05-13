 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown White Salom
Map:418 NE Tohomish St, White Salmon, Washington 98672
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Website:http://https://explorewhitesalmon.com/white-salmon-wine-walk/
All Dates:May 13, 2023 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

AniChe Cellars at the White Salmon Wine Walk

Participants attending this inaugural event will stroll through downtown White Salmon and have the opportunity to visit each participating business while sampling local wines! Enjoy Live music, Wildflower Festival events and specials as you sip, shop, dance, and mingle in Downtown White Salmon!

 

Fee: $40

Sip AniChe Cellars at the White Salmon Wine Walk

