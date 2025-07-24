 Calendar Home
Location:Boedecker Cellars
Map:2621 NW 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97210
Phone: (503) 224-5778
All Dates:Jul 24, 2025 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

An Evening of Wine, Film & Conversation

Join us at Boedecker Cellars for a special screening of Women in Wine, a compelling new documentary that highlights the stories, challenges, and triumphs of women making their mark in the wine industry — including Athena Pappas, winemaker and co-founder of Boedecker Cellars and Laurie Lewis of Hip Chicks do Wine

Enjoy an evening of storytelling and wine, followed by a casual Q&A with Athena, Laurie, and other featured winemakers as they share insights from both on and off the screen.

Tickets are limited — reserve your seat today!🍷 Wine and snacks available for purchase🚗 Plenty of free parking onsite

 

Fee: $6

Celebrate Women Winemakers

