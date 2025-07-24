|Location:
|Boedecker Cellars
|Map:
|2621 NW 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97210
|Phone:
|(503) 224-5778
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2245795842535841/
|All Dates:
An Evening of Wine, Film & Conversation
Join us at Boedecker Cellars for a special screening of Women in Wine, a compelling new documentary that highlights the stories, challenges, and triumphs of women making their mark in the wine industry — including Athena Pappas, winemaker and co-founder of Boedecker Cellars and Laurie Lewis of Hip Chicks do Wine
Enjoy an evening of storytelling and wine, followed by a casual Q&A with Athena, Laurie, and other featured winemakers as they share insights from both on and off the screen.
Tickets are limited — reserve your seat today!🍷 Wine and snacks available for purchase🚗 Plenty of free parking onsite
Fee: $6
Celebrate Women Winemakers