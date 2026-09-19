An Evening of Live Music w/ Casanostra

High Pass Winery will host An Evening of Live Music with Casanostra on Saturday, September 19th, from 5–8 PM. Casanostra is an international world and gypsy jazz duo featuring guitarist/vocalist Deva Priyo and Jessica LaMotte. The Thai Fusion Food Truck will be on site serving its full menu, including vegetarian and vegan options, from 4–8 PM.