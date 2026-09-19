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Location:High Pass Winery
Map:24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419981447
Email:office@highpasswinery.com
Website:https://www.highpasswinery.com/events
All Dates:Sep 19, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

An Evening of Live Music w/ Casanostra

High Pass Winery will host An Evening of Live Music with Casanostra on Saturday, September 19th, from 5–8 PM. Casanostra is an international world and gypsy jazz duo featuring guitarist/vocalist Deva Priyo and Jessica LaMotte. The Thai Fusion Food Truck will be on site serving its full menu, including vegetarian and vegan options, from 4–8 PM.

Were excited to welcome back Casanostra, an international world and gypsy jazz group featuring master lead guitarist and vocalist Deva Priyo and Jessica LaMotte.

High Pass Winery
High Pass Winery 24757 24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
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