An Evening of Greek Wines

Greek wines are having a moment! Join HACCM to celebrate some of Greece’s most delicious wines: local wine experts will pour Greek wines and talk about the varietals that are unique to Greece. Sample xinomavro and assyrtiko, savor hors d’oeuvres, and participate in a small live auction.



This event is a fundraiser for HACCM and all proceeds will benefit the museum and cultural center.

Fee: $75