 Calendar Home
Location:Fr. Elias Stephanopoulos Community Center
Map:3131 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
Phone: 503-858-8567
Email:haccmpdx@gmail.com
Website:https://hellenicamericancc.org/events/greek-wines/
All Dates:Nov 2, 2024 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

An Evening of Greek Wines

Greek wines are having a moment! Join HACCM to celebrate some of Greece’s most delicious wines: local wine experts will pour Greek wines and talk about the varietals that are unique to Greece. Sample xinomavro and assyrtiko, savor hors d’oeuvres, and participate in a small live auction.

This event is a fundraiser for HACCM and all proceeds will benefit the museum and cultural center.

 

Fee: $75

Greek wine tasting to benefit the Hellenic-American Cultural Center & Museum.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

