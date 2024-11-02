|Location:
|Fr. Elias Stephanopoulos Community Center
|Map:
|3131 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232
|Phone:
|503-858-8567
|Email:
|haccmpdx@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://hellenicamericancc.org/events/greek-wines/
|All Dates:
An Evening of Greek Wines
Greek wines are having a moment! Join HACCM to celebrate some of Greece’s most delicious wines: local wine experts will pour Greek wines and talk about the varietals that are unique to Greece. Sample xinomavro and assyrtiko, savor hors d’oeuvres, and participate in a small live auction.
This event is a fundraiser for HACCM and all proceeds will benefit the museum and cultural center.
Fee: $75
