|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
Amber & The Pales Ales
The Pale Ales are a four-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar, and Amber Nelson on lead vocals.