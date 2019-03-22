 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://www.thepinesvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 22, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Amber & The Pales Ales

The Pale Ales are a four-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incorporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar, and Amber Nelson on lead vocals.

The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
