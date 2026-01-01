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Location:The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
Map:4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
Phone: (503) 746-3030
Email:jean@middlegroundfarms.com
Website:http://4651 Sw Homesteader Rd
All Dates:Jul 30, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Ambar Winemaker's Dinner

We are excited to invite you to The Kitchen for a fun and informative demonstration cooking experience featuring Pacific Northwest wines paired with seasonal food! Learn how we create a multi-course menu featuring Ambar and the freshest ingredients available.

 

Fee: $175

Enjoy a dinner on the farm with the winemaker from Ambar.

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms
The Kitchen at Middleground Farms 97070 4651 Sw Homesteader Rd, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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