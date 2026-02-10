Amaterra Supper Session

Join us for another Amaterra Supper Session, an evening designed to bring people together over thoughtful food, great drinks, and shared moments. Invite your friends, make it a night out, and enjoy a beautifully paced dinner experience together.



The evening begins with a 30-minute welcome gathering upon arrival, allowing guests to settle in before dinner begins. Enjoy a splash of bubbles on us, or order a specialty cocktail or mocktail while reconnecting with friends old and new.



Throughout the evening, courses will arrive in sync, creating a shared rhythm to the evening with Chef Jeff visiting each seating to share more about the dishes and what inspired the menu.



Elevate the experience with exclusive, one-night-only pairing flights. Choose between a curated wine pairing for $25 or a specialty whiskey flight for $30. Designed to showcase the full breadth of Amaterra’s craft, from the winemaking program to the Le Champ select whiskey collection, these add-ons offer a more immersive and dynamic way to enjoy the evening.