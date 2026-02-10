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Location:Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Map:909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
Website:https://amaterrawines.com/bend/
All Dates:Oct 6, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Amaterra Supper Session

Join us for another Amaterra Supper Session, an evening designed to bring people together over thoughtful food, great drinks, and shared moments. Invite your friends, make it a night out, and enjoy a beautifully paced dinner experience together.

The evening begins with a 30-minute welcome gathering upon arrival, allowing guests to settle in before dinner begins. Enjoy a splash of bubbles on us, or order a specialty cocktail or mocktail while reconnecting with friends old and new.

Throughout the evening, courses will arrive in sync, creating a shared rhythm to the evening with Chef Jeff visiting each seating to share more about the dishes and what inspired the menu.

Elevate the experience with exclusive, one-night-only pairing flights. Choose between a curated wine pairing for $25 or a specialty whiskey flight for $30. Designed to showcase the full breadth of Amaterra’s craft, from the winemaking program to the Le Champ select whiskey collection, these add-ons offer a more immersive and dynamic way to enjoy the evening.

Join us for another Amaterra Supper Session, an evening designed to bring people together over thoughtful food, great drinks, and shared moments. Invite your friends, make it a night out, and enjoy a beautifully paced dinner experience together.The evening begins with a 30-minute welcome gathering upon arrival, allowing guests to settle in before dinner begins. Enjoy a splash of bubbles on us, or order ...
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club 97703 909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
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