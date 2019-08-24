 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:info@cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Aug 24, 2019 - Aug 25, 2019 12PM - 5PM

All Things Southern Oregon

We will be sharing all things Southern Oregon this weekend here in the tasting room. Come in and try some amazing treats from our neck of the woods

Fee: $10

Come try things all from Southern Oregon

