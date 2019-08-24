|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|info@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/sitemgr/content/event/event.php?id=37259&screen=&letter=&search_title=All+Things+Southern+Oregon
|All Dates:
All Things Southern Oregon
We will be sharing all things Southern Oregon this weekend here in the tasting room. Come in and try some amazing treats from our neck of the woods
Fee: $10
