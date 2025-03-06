|Location:
|Phelps Creek Vineyards
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
|https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/events
All Jazz Considered! Live at the Tasting Room
Join us every Thursday for classic, swanky jazz from the local trio of Mike Turley, Time Mayer, and Mike Grodner. We will continue serving up comforting food, local tunes, and fine wine.
Phelps Creek Vineyards
