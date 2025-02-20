 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Vineyards
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
Website:https://www.phelpscreekvineyards.com/events
All Dates:Jan 30, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 6, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 13, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 20, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Feb 27, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mar 6, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mar 13, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mar 20, 2025 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

All Jazz Considered! Live at the Tasting Room

Join us every Thursday for classic, swanky jazz from the local trio of Mike Turley, Time Mayer, and Mike Grodner. We will continue serving up comforting food, local tunes, and fine wine.

