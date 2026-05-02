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Location:Balsall Creek
Map:18430 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/balsallcreek/event/593905/aligote-affair
All Dates:May 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Aligoté Affair

Experience Oregon’s unique expressions of Aligoté at the only event dedicated to celebrating this Burgundian white variety in North America.

Aligoté is Burgundy’s second most commonly grown white grape, but it has remained mostly unknown outside of the region. Luckily, a select few of Oregon’s finest wineries have begun to grow and produce their own Aligoté.

Tickets include wine tastings from 12 wineries, catered bites from Alchemy NW curated to show off the food-friendliness of Aligoté, and opportunities for conversations with the growers and winemakers, all in a beautiful Estate House, with views of Balsall Creek’s vineyards, the Chehalem Mountains, and the Dundee Hills.

Björnson Club Members: $45 | Non-Members: $65
Email Nancy for your code

 

Fee: $Bjornson Club Members: $45 Non-club Members: $65

Experience Oregon’s unique expressions of Aligoté at the only event dedicated to celebrating this Burgundian white variety in North America.Aligoté is Burgundy’s second most commonly grown white grape, but it has remained mostly unknown outside of the region. Luckily, a select few of Oregon’s finest wineries have begun to grow and produce their own Aligoté. Tickets ...
Balsall Creek
Balsall Creek 18430 18430 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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