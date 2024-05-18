Alice Di Micele live at Wild Wines

Join us on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for food, wine, music and friends! Suggested donation $5-10. Family-friendly. Limited seating so please arrive early or bring your own blanket or lawn chair to guarantee a seat, if desired. Food available for purchase by Oh My Delicious!

Alice Di Micele is an Americana/Folk Singer-Songwriter based in Southern Oregon. Her voice is rangy, sometimes soft and intimate, other times bold and brassy, evoking a distinct mood in every song she sings. Alice built a dedicated fan base as an independent musician with stirring live performances spanning a three-decade career. Her new album, Every Seed We Plant, is her sixteenth release, a snapshot of life in these times – gut-wrenching, hopeful, vulnerable, intense. Alice collaborated with producer Bret Levick, who co-produced, arranged, and co-wrote the first track on her new release, leading Alice’s music into new territory. Pop, jazz, and rock and roll undercurrents flow beneath folk bedrock on this record. Her long-time bassists, Rob Kohler and Damian Erskine, joined talented players Bret Levick, Skip Edwards, David Jacobs-Strain, Andy Thorn, Barry Phillips, Dean Angermeier, Bob Evoniuk, Mikey Stevens, Matthew Kriemelman, and Christo Pellani on this album. Alice recorded her vocals and guitar tracks at her Tiny Wonderland studio in Southern Oregon

Fee: $5-10