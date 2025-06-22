 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://www.enjoywildwines.com
All Dates:Jun 22, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Alice Di Micele

Alice Di Micele returns for another not-to-be-missed evening show at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines.
Bring your friends or family out for a fun evening with outdoor games, live music, wine and food! Arrive early for best seating or bring your own blanket or lawn chairs.
Food provided by Rise and Shine food truck.
Suggested donation $15-$25
June 22nd
4550 Little Applegate Rd.
Jacksonville, OR 97530
541-899-1565

 

Fee: $suggested donation $10-$20

Wild Wines
