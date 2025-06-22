Alice Di Micele

Alice Di Micele returns for another not-to-be-missed evening show at the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines.

Bring your friends or family out for a fun evening with outdoor games, live music, wine and food! Arrive early for best seating or bring your own blanket or lawn chairs.

Food provided by Rise and Shine food truck.

Suggested donation $15-$25

June 22nd

4550 Little Applegate Rd.

Jacksonville, OR 97530

541-899-1565

Fee: $suggested donation $10-$20