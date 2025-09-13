Alethea & Co. - Grape Harvest Concert

Alethea & Co. - Harvest Concert among the vines at Maragas Winery



Celebrating the beginning of our 2025 Grape Harvest with a concert featuring: Alethea & Co. Her confessional-pop sounds like a mixture of Sarah McLaughlin, KT Tunstall, Ed Sheeran, and Shakira. On stage, her soul finds and opens up expression for the listener.



Alethea grew up in the rural setting of Hubbard, Oregon and brings her mixture of country and city vibes to Portland, Oregon. She has performed all over the world including Germany, and China and the US; including Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Idaho, Oregon, and New York. She discovered she wanted to be a musician in a tunnel in Freiburg, Germany after writing the song “Butterflies.”



Alethea and her band perform Sept 13,

Advance tickets are $20, Week before the performance $25.

Fee: $20-25