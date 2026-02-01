|Location:
|Maragas Winery, 15 min. n. of the heart of Redmond15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR
|Map:
|5523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
|Phone:
|5415465464
|Email:
|info@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/live-afternoon-blues-feb-21-1-to-330pm
|All Dates:
Afternoon Live Blues at Maragas Winery
The Bobby Linstrom Blues - Classic Soulful Blues voice with his original guitar licks accompanied by Ed the Whistler. Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps from 11:30 to 5pm. Live Music is complimentary and begins at 1pm. We’re excited to welcome you to our winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.
