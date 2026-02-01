Afternoon Live Blues at Maragas Winery

The Bobby Linstrom Blues - Classic Soulful Blues voice with his original guitar licks accompanied by Ed the Whistler. Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps from 11:30 to 5pm. Live Music is complimentary and begins at 1pm. We’re excited to welcome you to our winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.