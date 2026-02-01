 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery, 15 min. n. of the heart of Redmond15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR
Map:5523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/live-afternoon-blues-feb-21-1-to-330pm
All Dates:Feb 21, 2026 - Feb 22, 2026 Winery open 11:30 to 5pm, music begins at 1pm

Afternoon Live Blues at Maragas Winery

The Bobby Linstrom Blues - Classic Soulful Blues voice with his original guitar licks accompanied by Ed the Whistler. Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps from 11:30 to 5pm. Live Music is complimentary and begins at 1pm. We’re excited to welcome you to our winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.

The Bobby Linstrom Blues - Classic Soulful Blues voice with his original guitar licks accompanied by

Maragas Winery, 15 min. n. of the heart of Redmond15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR
Maragas Winery, 15 min. n. of the heart of Redmond15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734 5523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable