|Location:
|Maragas Winery
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
|Phone:
|5415465464
|Email:
|info@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/aug-31-sunday-afternoon-jazz-1-to-4pm
|All Dates:
Afternoon Jazz in the Vineyard
Don McFarlane Duo. A complimentary Labor Day weekend perk, Sunday afternoon Live Jazz among the vines at Maragas Winery.
Great wine, local beer, tasty nosh, all among the amazing beauty encompassing the expansive lawn, patio, arbor, and vineyard at Maragas Winery. Aug 31, Open 11:30 to 5pm with live jazz from 1 to 4pm.
Don McFarlane Duo.Sunday afternoon of Live Jazz among the vines