Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/aug-31-sunday-afternoon-jazz-1-to-4pm
All Dates:Aug 31, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025

Afternoon Jazz in the Vineyard

Don McFarlane Duo.   A complimentary Labor Day weekend perk, Sunday afternoon Live Jazz among the vines at Maragas Winery.

Great wine, local beer, tasty nosh, all among the amazing beauty encompassing the expansive lawn, patio, arbor, and vineyard at Maragas Winery. Aug 31, Open 11:30 to 5pm with live jazz from 1 to 4pm.

Maragas Winery
