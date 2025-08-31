Afternoon Jazz in the Vineyard

Don McFarlane Duo. A complimentary Labor Day weekend perk, Sunday afternoon Live Jazz among the vines at Maragas Winery.



Great wine, local beer, tasty nosh, all among the amazing beauty encompassing the expansive lawn, patio, arbor, and vineyard at Maragas Winery. Aug 31, Open 11:30 to 5pm with live jazz from 1 to 4pm.