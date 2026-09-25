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Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Sep 25, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

After Hours with Jehnni: Handmade Wine Cocktails

Join us for a wild night of wine shenanigans with the fabulous Jehnni at our after-hours soiree! On September 25th from 7pm to 9pm, she’ll take over our tasting room pouring three of her one-of-a-kind wine-cocktails for your sipping pleasure. Tickets include a flight of these special concoctions, along with tasty bar snacks and recipe cards to recreate the magic in your own home. Snatch up your spot before they vanish into thin air!

 

Fee: $30

Enjoy a flight of these special concoctions, along with tasty bar snacks and recipe cards to recreate the magic in your own home.

Patton Valley Wines
Patton Valley Wines 97116 2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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