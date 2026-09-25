After Hours with Jehnni: Handmade Wine Cocktails

Join us for a wild night of wine shenanigans with the fabulous Jehnni at our after-hours soiree! On September 25th from 7pm to 9pm, she’ll take over our tasting room pouring three of her one-of-a-kind wine-cocktails for your sipping pleasure. Tickets include a flight of these special concoctions, along with tasty bar snacks and recipe cards to recreate the magic in your own home. Snatch up your spot before they vanish into thin air!

Fee: $30