After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM

The date for our After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM has changed.



New Date: Friday, April 19th 6:30-8:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room



We’re back for another ‘Afterhours’ event at our McMinnville location! The theme for this event: GSM, and its 3 varietal counterparts that make up GSM:



2020 Grenache

2020 Syrah

2020 Mourvedre

‘Afterhours’ is a guided tasting in a group setting with a different theme for each event, led by Kris, our in-house sommelier and Tasting Room manager. She will walk you through each component of GSM: Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre’s tasting notes, their origin, Chris’s winemaking style, etc.



Accompanying the wines will be hearty appetizer bites prepared by our neighbor 1882 Grille.



Location:

This event takes place at our McMinnville location at 6:30 pm, Friday, April 19th, 2024. Tickets are now live on our website! Space is limited.

Cost:

$50/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included



Register by Tuesday, April 16th

No refunds within 48 hours of the event

Let us know if you have any questions, we’re happy to help you.

Fee: $50