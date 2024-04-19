 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-784-2874
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/after-hours-gsm/
All Dates:Apr 19, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM

The date for our After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM has changed.

New Date: Friday, April 19th 6:30-8:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room

We’re back for another ‘Afterhours’ event at our McMinnville location! The theme for this event: GSM, and its 3 varietal counterparts that make up GSM:

2020 Grenache
2020 Syrah
2020 Mourvedre
‘Afterhours’ is a guided tasting in a group setting with a different theme for each event, led by Kris, our in-house sommelier and Tasting Room manager. She will walk you through each component of GSM: Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre’s tasting notes, their origin, Chris’s winemaking style, etc.

Accompanying the wines will be hearty appetizer bites prepared by our neighbor 1882 Grille.

Location:
This event takes place at our McMinnville location at 6:30 pm, Friday, April 19th, 2024. Tickets are now live on our website! Space is limited.
Cost:
$50/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included

Register by Tuesday, April 16th
No refunds within 48 hours of the event
Let us know if you have any questions, we’re happy to help you.

 

Fee: $50

