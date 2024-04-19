|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-784-2874
|Email:
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/after-hours-gsm/
|All Dates:
After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM
The date for our After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM has changed.
New Date: Friday, April 19th 6:30-8:30pm || McMinnville Tasting Room
We’re back for another ‘Afterhours’ event at our McMinnville location! The theme for this event: GSM, and its 3 varietal counterparts that make up GSM:
2020 Grenache
2020 Syrah
2020 Mourvedre
‘Afterhours’ is a guided tasting in a group setting with a different theme for each event, led by Kris, our in-house sommelier and Tasting Room manager. She will walk you through each component of GSM: Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre’s tasting notes, their origin, Chris’s winemaking style, etc.
Accompanying the wines will be hearty appetizer bites prepared by our neighbor 1882 Grille.
Location:
This event takes place at our McMinnville location at 6:30 pm, Friday, April 19th, 2024. Tickets are now live on our website! Space is limited.
Cost:
$50/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included
Register by Tuesday, April 16th
No refunds within 48 hours of the event
Let us know if you have any questions, we’re happy to help you.
Fee: $50
Date Change for our After Hours Guided Tasting: GSM