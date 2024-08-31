After Hours Cigar Night

Join us this August for our latest addition: After Hours Cigar Night. We will be sticking to the tried and true basics: fine cigars, cellar treasures, good company, and maybe a bite to eat. Find the event at Phelps Creek Tasting Room every other Saturday of the month, 6-8 pm.



No reservation requirement or cover charge.



Dates:

August 3rd, 17th, and 31st