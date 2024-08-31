 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-386-2607
Email:hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 3, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 17, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 31, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

After Hours Cigar Night

Join us this August for our latest addition: After Hours Cigar Night. We will be sticking to the tried and true basics: fine cigars, cellar treasures, good company, and maybe a bite to eat. Find the event at Phelps Creek Tasting Room every other Saturday of the month, 6-8 pm.

No reservation requirement or cover charge.

August 3rd, 17th, and 31st

Evening of cellar treasures, fine cigars, good company, and maybe a bite to eat.

