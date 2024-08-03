|Location:
|Phelps Creek Tasting Room
|Map:
|301 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-386-2607
|Email:
|hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://301 Country Club Road
|All Dates:
After Hours Cigar Night
Join us this August for our latest addition: After Hours Cigar Night. We will be sticking to the tried and true basics: fine cigars, cellar treasures, good company, and maybe a bite to eat. Find the event at Phelps Creek Tasting Room every other Saturday of the month, 6-8 pm.
No reservation requirement or cover charge.
Dates:
August 3rd, 17th, and 31st
Evening of cellar treasures, fine cigars, good company, and maybe a bite to eat.