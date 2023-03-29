After-Hours: Bordeaux Blend

Join us for a guided tasting event featuring 5 of our bold Bordeaux wines, including 2 library wines, paired with cured and grilled meats, and cheeses created by Biscuits and Pickles.

$65/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included

Tickets are now available! Get yours before we sell out.

https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/product-details/0255/After--Hours-Bordeaux-Blend

* No refunds within 48 hours of the event.

Fee: $65