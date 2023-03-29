 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/product-details/0255/After--Hours-Bordeaux-Blend
All Dates:Mar 29, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

After-Hours: Bordeaux Blend

Join us for a guided tasting event featuring 5 of our bold Bordeaux wines, including 2 library wines, paired with cured and grilled meats, and cheeses created by Biscuits and Pickles.
$65/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included
Tickets are now available! Get yours before we sell out.
https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/product-details/0255/After--Hours-Bordeaux-Blend
* No refunds within 48 hours of the event.

 

Fee: $65

Join us for a guided paired tasting event of our Bordeaux wines.

