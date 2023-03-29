|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038521135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/product-details/0255/After--Hours-Bordeaux-Blend
|All Dates:
After-Hours: Bordeaux Blend
Join us for a guided tasting event featuring 5 of our bold Bordeaux wines, including 2 library wines, paired with cured and grilled meats, and cheeses created by Biscuits and Pickles.
$65/person, club member discounts apply; gratuity included
Tickets are now available! Get yours before we sell out.
https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/product-details/0255/After--Hours-Bordeaux-Blend
* No refunds within 48 hours of the event.
Fee: $65
Join us for a guided paired tasting event of our Bordeaux wines.