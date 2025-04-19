 Calendar Home
Location:Cathedral RIdge Winery Dundee Tasting Room
Map:974 North Highway 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-537-9977
Email:Sandy@cathedralridgewinery.com
Website:http://Www.cathedralridgewinery.com
All Dates:Apr 19, 2025 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Adult Easter Bottle Hunt

Ticket Includes: Hunt, Prizes & Lunch Provided By Trellis
21+Only
Reservations Are Required

 

Fee: $60 per person

