 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
All Dates:Jul 2, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Adam Gabriel live at Wild Wines

Come join us on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for our final show of the season, Adam Gabriel & the Cavaliers!! Show at 6:30pm, but arrive early to secure a seat, or bring your own chair/blanket. Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10, all going to the musician! Smitty's Food Truck will be onsite "Bringing that farm to fork fresh deliciousness".
Adam Gabriel is a Georgia born, West Coast seasoned singer-songwriter embodying southern grit and west coast soul in what he calls "Acoustic Soul", a blending of Folk, Soul, Rock and Rhythm and Blues. Although a relatively new transplant to Southern Oregon, Gabriel's unique blend of genres and stellar live performances have made him and his band one of the region's hottest growing stars.

 

Fee: $donation

Come join us on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for our final show of the season, Adam Gabriel & the Cavaliers!! Show at 6:30pm, but arrive early to secure a seat, or bring your own chair/blanket. Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10, all going to the musician! Smitty's Food Truck will be onsite "Bringing that farm to fork fresh deliciousness".Adam Gabriel is a Georgia born, ...
Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable