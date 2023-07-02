Adam Gabriel live at Wild Wines

Come join us on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines for our final show of the season, Adam Gabriel & the Cavaliers!! Show at 6:30pm, but arrive early to secure a seat, or bring your own chair/blanket. Family-friendly with a suggested donation of $10, all going to the musician! Smitty's Food Truck will be onsite "Bringing that farm to fork fresh deliciousness".

Adam Gabriel is a Georgia born, West Coast seasoned singer-songwriter embodying southern grit and west coast soul in what he calls "Acoustic Soul", a blending of Folk, Soul, Rock and Rhythm and Blues. Although a relatively new transplant to Southern Oregon, Gabriel's unique blend of genres and stellar live performances have made him and his band one of the region's hottest growing stars.

Fee: $donation