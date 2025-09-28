Abbey Road Farm Weinfest

Join us for an immersive experience celebrating the rich flavors and traditions of Germanic Wines. Immerse yourself in a delightful array of Germanic wines grown in the Willamette Valley, savory cuisines, and refreshing beers from various vendors, each showcasing the finest selections.



Indulge in the complexity of Rieslings, Grüner Veltliners, and Spätburgunders, expertly curated to tantalize your taste buds. Savor traditional German inspired delicacies such as bratwurst, schnitzel, and sauerkraut.



Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or simply curious about Germanic culture, our event promises an unforgettable experience filled with camaraderie, delicious offerings, and the warm, welcoming ambiance of a Germanic festival. Prost!

Fee: $35