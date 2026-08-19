Abacela Wine Tasting & Community Dinner

This edition features Abacela, one of Oregon’s pioneering wineries. Guests will taste 5–6 wines while meeting owner and CEO Greg Jones, a renowned climate scientist, and learning how place, climate, grape variety, and passion come together in every bottle.

After the guided tasting, the evening continues around communal tables with a generous gourmet buffet prepared onsite by L’Échelle. Abacela wines will continue to be poured throughout dinner, leaving plenty of time for great food, conversation, and the chance to meet people you might not otherwise cross paths with.

The Fine Wine Circle is designed to make wine approachable, educational, and social: discover a local winery, learn directly from the people behind the wines, enjoy a thoughtfully prepared meal, and share a table with new friends.

Tickets: $120 per person

The ticket includes:

· Guided tasting of 5–6 Abacela wines

· Gourmet buffet dinner by L’Échelle

· Abacela wines served throughout dinner

· Gratuity

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM L’Échelle | Portland, Oregon.



Seating is limited to preserve the intimate, communal atmosphere.



More information and tickets: www.FineWineCirclePDX.com

Fee: $120