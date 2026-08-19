 Calendar Home
Location:L'Echelle Community Hall
Map:4537 SE Division Street, Portland, OREGON 97206
Phone: 5036883171
Email:celine.fauveau@gmail.com
Website:https://www.finewinecirclepdx.com
All Dates:Aug 19, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Abacela Wine Tasting & Community Dinner

This edition features Abacela, one of Oregon’s pioneering wineries. Guests will taste 5–6 wines while meeting owner and CEO Greg Jones, a renowned climate scientist, and learning how place, climate, grape variety, and passion come together in every bottle.
After the guided tasting, the evening continues around communal tables with a generous gourmet buffet prepared onsite by L’Échelle. Abacela wines will continue to be poured throughout dinner, leaving plenty of time for great food, conversation, and the chance to meet people you might not otherwise cross paths with.
The Fine Wine Circle is designed to make wine approachable, educational, and social: discover a local winery, learn directly from the people behind the wines, enjoy a thoughtfully prepared meal, and share a table with new friends.
Tickets: $120 per person
The ticket includes:
· Guided tasting of 5–6 Abacela wines
· Gourmet buffet dinner by L’Échelle
· Abacela wines served throughout dinner
· Gratuity
Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM L’Échelle | Portland, Oregon.

Seating is limited to preserve the intimate, communal atmosphere.

More information and tickets: www.FineWineCirclePDX.com

 

Fee: $120

Portland has many incredible wine events—this one is a little different. Part educational wine tasting, part community dinner, this intimate evening from The Fine Wine Circle PDXbrings together a community of food and wine enthusiasts with the people behind Oregon wine and local restaurants.

L'Echelle Community Hall
L'Echelle Community Hall 97206 4537 SE Division Street, Portland, OREGON 97206
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable