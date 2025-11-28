Abacela's Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

Celebrate Thanksgiving Weekend at Abacela

Join us for a relaxing and flavorful holiday weekend in the Umpqua Valley. Friday and Saturday, we’ll be offering a special Thanksgiving-themed tasting experience that celebrates the season’s bounty and pairs beautifully with your favorite Abacela wines.



Enjoy our holiday tasting flight for just $25, or elevate your experience with a thoughtfully curated Thanksgiving-inspired food pairing for $40 — featuring seasonal bites designed to complement each wine. For those with a sweet tooth, add our dessert flight and pairing for an additional $10 to finish on a delicious note.



As a thank-you to our Wine Club Members, holiday tasting flights are complimentary for members and up to four guests. Additional food pairings are available for purchase.



Seating is limited, and we anticipate this weekend to fill quickly. Reservations are strongly encouraged to ensure we can provide you with the best experience possible.



We look forward to raising a glass with you and celebrating the warmth of the season — Cheers!

Fee: $25