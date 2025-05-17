AAPI Food & Wine Fest

Join us for the third annual AAPI Food & Wine Fest on May 17 & 18, 2025 from 11AM-5PM at the Stoller Family Estate's Experience Center in Dayton, Oregon. Celebrate delicious pairings of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) cuisine and wines from AAPI owned wineries!



Saturday

VIP Experience provided by Chef Carlo Lamagna (Magna Kusina): SOLD OUT



Featured Chefs: Chochu Local Island BBQ, Obon Shokudo, Oma's Hideaway, Memoire Ca Phe, The Soop, Oyatsupan

Featured Wineries: Alexana Winery, CHO Wines, Junichi Fujita, Hundred Suns Wine, Nash Vineyard



Sunday

VIP Experience provided by Chef Peter Cho (Hanoak & Jeju): SOLD OUT



Featured Chefs: Sugarpine Drive-in, Golden Triangle, Toya Ramen, Kau Kau, Phaya Thai, Annam VL

Featured Wineries: Et Filles, Evening Land Vineyards, Landmass Wines, Shiba Wichern, Kristof Farms



The AAPI Food & Wine non-profit celebrates the diversity and talent in our AAPI communities. Join and celebrate with us during AAPI Heritage Month and Oregon Wine Month with a variety of curated bites and wine tastings with additional bottles for sale.



1-day passes NOW available:

VIP tickets come with early access (10:30am) to the 11AM-1PM tasting window and exclusive VIP Experience paired with CHO sparkling wine.



1-day VIP $125 (10:30AM -1PM)

1-day General $75 (11AM-1PM, 1-3PM, or 3-5PM)

General Admission guests can select between tasting windows for 11AM-1PM, 1-3PM, or 3-5PM. The ticket price includes a souvenir cup and a passport to taste 12 unique bites,10 wine tasters, and 2 mocktail tasters from Spirit of Sage. Dappled Tonic will also be pouring their delicious tonic water for refreshment. For Designated Drivers who will not be drinking, purchase general admission tickets and notify staff at check-in for a complimentary full pour of your choice of mocktail.



10% of ticket sales will go to non-profits Safe Route Immigration and APANO.



Visit our website: https://aapifoodandwine.com/

Follow us on social: https://www.instagram.com/aapifoodwine/

Fee: $75