A Virtual Conversation with Brianne Day

Join Women in Wine Board President, Stacey Gibson, and Operations Manager, Ashley Bradfield, as they engage in a lively discussion with Brianne Day, the badass woman behind Day Wines. Thursday, February 23rd 6-7pm via Zoom.



Free for Women in Wine Members!



A pacific northwest native, in 2006 Brianne Day sold everything she owned and began traveling through wine regions all over the world. During the following six years she visited around 80 different regions, working at wineries in Burgundy, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. During this time, she re-established her home base in Oregon and gained wide experience throughout the industry by working in restaurants, wine retail, distribution and barrel sales as well as at a number of wineries in the Willamette Valley.

In 2012 Brianne started her own wine brand by purchasing two tons of Pinot noir and making her inaugural vintage. At just 125 cases it sold out quickly, but not before catching the eye of high profile distributors in New York and Chicago, and that of backers who helped propel the infant business forward. On the strength of that first bottling she was invited to the RAW fair in London and was one of only seven American wineries mentioned in Isabelle Legeron’s book, Natural Wine, alongside Edmunds St. John and Arnot Roberts.



Along with her team at Day Wines, Brianne has since grown her production to almost 20,000 cases annually, producing exceptional Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah, as well as working with under-appreciated varieties such as Malvasia, Tannat, Nero d'Avola, Zibibbo, Mondeuse, Vermentino and others. Day Wines works with over 25 varieties of grapes each year from over 30 vineyards around Oregon, making a kaleidoscopic array of blends and styles.



Brianne and Day Wines have been featured in The New York Times, Wine & Spirits, Vogue, Esquire, The Oregonian, and numerous other print and digital articles. She was named a 40 Under 40 Tastemaker by Wine Enthusiast and a Winemaker to Watch by the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2020 she was nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Beer & Spirits Producer. When she's not working, Brianne enjoys hiking, biking, skiing, international travel, and most of all, being a mom. She lives in Portland Oregon with her small son.

Fee: $12