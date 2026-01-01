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Location:Ricochet Wine Co
Map:1421 NE Alpha Dr. McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:hello@indiewinemixer.com
Website:https://www.indiewinemixer.com/
All Dates:Nov 21, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 22, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

A Very Indie Thanksgiving

Join us for the (pre) Thanksgiving Indie Wine Mixer, a celebration of the small, independent winemakers who make Oregon wine so special. These are the makers, the risk-takers, the dreamers, and the do-it-yourselfers building something of their own, one vintage at a time.

With harvest behind us and Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's time to raise a glass to another year of hard work, good fruit, and the beautiful chaos of winemaking.

We are delighted to be celebrating for TWO days this year, with twice as many Indie Producers pouring. Joining us are DJ Jimbo, Flying Fish Co out of Portland, and resident food truck Tacos y Mariscos el Cebollo.

 

Fee: $40-$80

Early Bird Tickets on sale now! Weekend Passes available! Come meet the people behind the labels. Hear their origin stories. Discover wines you won't find at the grocery store. Taste something unexpected. Make a new friend. And stock your Thanksgiving table with wines made by real people with real stories.

Ricochet Wine Co
Ricochet Wine Co 97128 1421 NE Alpha Dr. McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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