 Calendar Home
Location:Bremik Construction Offices
Map:1026 SE Stark St, Portland, Oregon 97214
Phone: 5092403090
Email:edith@amorellwines.com
Website:http://https://www.mthoodacademy.org/wine
All Dates:Nov 10, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A toast to the season Mt. Hood Race Team Academy

Begin your evening with a delightful selection of wines from Alleromb Winery, Dossier Wine (owner/ Seahawks, Sidney Rice) Sagemoor Estates, Stoller and Rasa Vineyards. Learn about the wines as you mingle with fellow wine connoisseurs and friends, while supporting the athletes of Mt. Hood Race Team (501c3)

 

Fee: $75.00

Wine Tasting Fundraiser to support MHRTA Silent auction Blind tasting Wine tasting

Bremik Construction Offices
Bremik Construction Offices 97214 1026 SE Stark St, Portland, Oregon 97214
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable