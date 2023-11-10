A toast to the season Mt. Hood Race Team Academy

Begin your evening with a delightful selection of wines from Alleromb Winery, Dossier Wine (owner/ Seahawks, Sidney Rice) Sagemoor Estates, Stoller and Rasa Vineyards. Learn about the wines as you mingle with fellow wine connoisseurs and friends, while supporting the athletes of Mt. Hood Race Team (501c3)

Fee: $75.00