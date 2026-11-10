A Thanksgiving Table at LARKS

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine!



Gather around the table at LARKS or in the historic Ashland Springs Hotel’s elegant Crystal Room. Executive Chef Franco Console brings together seasonal ingredients, beautiful holiday flavors, and refined touches in a three-course prix fixe, with a choice of starters, entrées, and desserts.



Choose to make the holiday even more memorable with an optional wine pairing, thoughtfully selected to complement each course.

Fee: $50-$135