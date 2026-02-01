 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Cellars LLC
Map:PO BOX 760, YAMHILL, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://PO BOX 760
All Dates:Feb 14, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

A Thai Valentine’s Day Cooking Class

This Valentine’s Day, learn to cook a decadent three-course Thai-inspired meal that’s sure to impress your loved one. 🌶️❤️

Chef Kathy Moore will guide you step-by-step through preparing an appetizer, main course, and dessert—all in our Soléna Estate kitchen. This immersive, hands-on cooking experience is perfect for couples looking to do something fun, interactive, and delicious together.

Space is limited—only 12 spots remain, so be sure to secure your tickets soon!

 

Fee: $Pricing is $175 for General Admission and $165 for Nos Amis members. Couples pricing is available using code PERFECTPAIRING for $150 per ticket.

Solena Cellars LLC
Solena Cellars LLC 97148 PO BOX 760, YAMHILL, OR 97148
