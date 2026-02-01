|Location:
|Solena Cellars LLC
|Map:
|PO BOX 760, YAMHILL, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036623700
|Email:
|lily@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://PO BOX 760
|All Dates:
A Thai Valentine’s Day Cooking Class
This Valentine’s Day, learn to cook a decadent three-course Thai-inspired meal that’s sure to impress your loved one. 🌶️❤️
Chef Kathy Moore will guide you step-by-step through preparing an appetizer, main course, and dessert—all in our Soléna Estate kitchen. This immersive, hands-on cooking experience is perfect for couples looking to do something fun, interactive, and delicious together.
Space is limited—only 12 spots remain, so be sure to secure your tickets soon!
Fee: $Pricing is $175 for General Admission and $165 for Nos Amis members. Couples pricing is available using code PERFECTPAIRING for $150 per ticket.