A Thai Valentine’s Day Cooking Class

This Valentine’s Day, learn to cook a decadent three-course Thai-inspired meal that’s sure to impress your loved one. 🌶️❤️



Chef Kathy Moore will guide you step-by-step through preparing an appetizer, main course, and dessert—all in our Soléna Estate kitchen. This immersive, hands-on cooking experience is perfect for couples looking to do something fun, interactive, and delicious together.



Space is limited—only 12 spots remain, so be sure to secure your tickets soon!

Fee: $Pricing is $175 for General Admission and $165 for Nos Amis members. Couples pricing is available using code PERFECTPAIRING for $150 per ticket.