 Calendar Home
Location:Privé Vineyard
Map:28155 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-0464
Email:dan@privevineyard.com
Website:http://privevineyard.com
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm 2 sessions - 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

A Taste Of Willamette Valley Port Event

Join us for the first ever A Taste of Willamette Valley Port Event. On Saturday, December 6, Privé Vineyard along with 5 other wineries, will pour our Port style wines here at Privé. There will be 2 sessions, 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm. Tickets are $35 for general public and $20 for club members of participating wineries. The participating wineries include - Bravuro Cellars, Nysa Vineyard, Privé Vineyard, R. Stuart & Co Winery, Satyr Fire and Suzor Wines. Wines will be available for purchase from each winery along with a special price 6 pack of all six Port style wines. Go to privevineyard.com/visit or call 503-554-0464 to purchase tickets.

 

Fee: $35 General Public

A Taste Of Willamette Valley Port Event Saturday, Dec 6 2 sessions - 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm $35

Privé Vineyard
Privé Vineyard 28155 28155 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable