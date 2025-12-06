A Taste Of Willamette Valley Port Event

Join us for the first ever A Taste of Willamette Valley Port Event. On Saturday, December 6, Privé Vineyard along with 5 other wineries, will pour our Port style wines here at Privé. There will be 2 sessions, 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm. Tickets are $35 for general public and $20 for club members of participating wineries. The participating wineries include - Bravuro Cellars, Nysa Vineyard, Privé Vineyard, R. Stuart & Co Winery, Satyr Fire and Suzor Wines. Wines will be available for purchase from each winery along with a special price 6 pack of all six Port style wines. Go to privevineyard.com/visit or call 503-554-0464 to purchase tickets.

