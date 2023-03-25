 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:jenny@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Mar 25, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

A Taste of Time 2

If you didn't get a chance to attend back in January, now is your chance!

Kicking off our 40th anniversary, we are offering "A Taste of Time"! Nestled in the cellar amongst the barrels, we'll take you through a comparison tasting of library and current release wines including Pinot Noir Reserve, Pinot Noir Tall Poppy, and a white wine. Each comparison will be accompanied by food pairings from Farmer's Plate and Pantry. Since we're in the cellar, we'll taste a sample of our 2022 vintage straight from the barrel, too!

Two seatings available:

Saturday, March 25th: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

$50 per person - $40 for Wine Club Members.

The first round of "A Taste of Time" was such a success we decided to do a repeat!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
March (2023)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable