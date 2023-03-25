A Taste of Time 2

If you didn't get a chance to attend back in January, now is your chance!



Kicking off our 40th anniversary, we are offering "A Taste of Time"! Nestled in the cellar amongst the barrels, we'll take you through a comparison tasting of library and current release wines including Pinot Noir Reserve, Pinot Noir Tall Poppy, and a white wine. Each comparison will be accompanied by food pairings from Farmer's Plate and Pantry. Since we're in the cellar, we'll taste a sample of our 2022 vintage straight from the barrel, too!



Two seatings available:



Saturday, March 25th: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm



$50 per person - $40 for Wine Club Members.