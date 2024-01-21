A Taste of Time

Nestled in the cellar amongst the barrels, we'll take you through a comparison tasting of library and current release wines, each accompanied by food pairings. Since we're in the cellar, we'll taste a sample of our 2023 vintage straight from the barrel, too!



Four seatings available:



Saturday, January 20th: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm



Sunday, January 21st: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm



$50 per person - $40 for Wine Club Members.

