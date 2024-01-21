|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|debbie@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
A Taste of Time
Nestled in the cellar amongst the barrels, we'll take you through a comparison tasting of library and current release wines, each accompanied by food pairings. Since we're in the cellar, we'll taste a sample of our 2023 vintage straight from the barrel, too!
Four seatings available:
Saturday, January 20th: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm
Sunday, January 21st: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm
$50 per person - $40 for Wine Club Members.
Fee: $50
Join us for a trip down memory and sensory lane...