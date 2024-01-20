 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Jan 20, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jan 21, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

A Taste of Time

Nestled in the cellar amongst the barrels, we'll take you through a comparison tasting of library and current release wines, each accompanied by food pairings. Since we're in the cellar, we'll taste a sample of our 2023 vintage straight from the barrel, too!

Four seatings available:

Saturday, January 20th: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

Sunday, January 21st: 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

$50 per person - $40 for Wine Club Members.

 

Fee: $50

Join us for a trip down memory and sensory lane...

