 Calendar Home
Location:The Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5033343670
Email:info@erinhanson.com
Website:https://www.erinhanson.com/Event/tasteofplace2025
All Dates:Oct 18, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

A Taste of Place

Saturday October 18th, 1pm-5pm || Erin Hanson Gallery

Join local artisans, each with their own type of canvas, at the Erin Hanson Gallery for an afternoon of great art and local goodness!

Chris James Cellars, Journey Distilled, and Suzy’s Chocolates will be featured at the Erin Hanson Gallery. Guests will enjoy small bites and samples as they roam the gallery.

This is a free event.
Wine by the glass and bottles of wine can be purchased.


Erin Hanson is the creator of the style of painting known as Open Impressionism. She creates vibrant and expressive landscape art with oil paint and brush. Her unique approach to oil painting has gained her millions of followers and thousands of collectors worldwide.

Explore the art of Erin Hanson as you sample wine, spirits and chocolate from different vendors.

The Erin Hanson Gallery
The Erin Hanson Gallery 97128 1805 NE Colvin Ct., McMinnville, OR 97128
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable