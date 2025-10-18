A Taste of Place

Saturday October 18th, 1pm-5pm || Erin Hanson Gallery



Join local artisans, each with their own type of canvas, at the Erin Hanson Gallery for an afternoon of great art and local goodness!



Chris James Cellars, Journey Distilled, and Suzy’s Chocolates will be featured at the Erin Hanson Gallery. Guests will enjoy small bites and samples as they roam the gallery.



This is a free event.

Wine by the glass and bottles of wine can be purchased.





Erin Hanson is the creator of the style of painting known as Open Impressionism. She creates vibrant and expressive landscape art with oil paint and brush. Her unique approach to oil painting has gained her millions of followers and thousands of collectors worldwide.