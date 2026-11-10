A Slow Weekend

Trade the Post-Thanksgiving Crowds for Cabernet

The Thanksgiving dishes are done, the leftovers are waiting, and there's finally time to slow down. At Pepper Bridge Winery we're hosting A Slow Weekend, three days dedicated to taking it easy, enjoying good company, and soaking in the joy of the holiday weekend. Whether you're welcoming family from out of town, catching up with old friends, or simply looking for a relaxing afternoon, we've saved you a seat.

What to Expect:

- Comfort Food & Wine: Enjoy a complimentary seasonal comfort food pairing with your tasting.

- A Little Friendly Competition: Board games, cards, and puzzles are ready for your family and friends.

- Something Special from the Cellar: Enjoy a library wine bonus during your visit.

- Something for Everyone: Complimentary hot tea and cocoa for designated drivers.

- Holiday Gifting Made Easy: Discover special wine and gifting opportunities available throughout the weekend (no flash sales here!)

- Room to Relax: Beautiful vineyard surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere where you can stay awhile.

Fee: $25 | waived w/ membership or bottle purchase