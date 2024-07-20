 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove
Map:216 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503)-857-0176
Email:info@montinore.com
Website:https://www.montinore.com/events-calendar/roaring-20s-soiree
All Dates:Jul 20, 2024 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

A Roaring 20s Soirée

It’s been 100 years since Rudolf Steiner, the Father of Biodynamics, began promoting the idea of a farm as a self-sustaining living organism—and that calls for celebration!

We’re hosting our Roaring 20s Soirée at The Grove on Saturday, July 20th, from 6pm to 10pm. All guests are asked to dress for the occasion and don their best 1920s garb — think flapper dresses, strands of pearls, pinstripe suits and bowler hats.

 

Fee: $50

It's been 100 years since the inception of Biodynamics and that's cause for celebration!

