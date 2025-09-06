 Calendar Home
Location:Helvetia Farm Market
Map:23137 NW West Union Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Phone: 503.928.4428
Email:wine@marionacres.com
Website:https://www.marionacres.com/events/wine-festival-a-passport-of-local-flavor-5
All Dates:Sep 6, 2025 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

A Passport of Local Flavor

Join us for an unforgettable evening as you journey through local wines! For just $30, buy a passport and journey through 15 different wine tastings from over 10 different wineries. This ticket includes your very own Helvetia Farm Market wine glass.

Enjoy delicious local bits from food trucks, as you sip on your wine. It's an experience you won't want to miss!

 

Fee: $30

Explore local wineries at Helvetia Farm Market

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
