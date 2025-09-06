A Passport of Local Flavor

Join us for an unforgettable evening as you journey through local wines! For just $30, buy a passport and journey through 15 different wine tastings from over 10 different wineries. This ticket includes your very own Helvetia Farm Market wine glass.



Enjoy delicious local bits from food trucks, as you sip on your wine. It's an experience you won't want to miss!

Fee: $30