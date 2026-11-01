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Location:Silverback Estate Winery
Map:11374 Sunnyview Road NE Salem OR 97317 97317, Salem, OR 97317
Phone: (866) 803-9463
Email:info@silverbackwine.com
Website:http://www.silverbackwine.com
All Dates:Nov 1, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

A Nurse That Bakes

Join us at Silverback Estate Winery for something seriously delish!

A Nurse That Bakes sets up shop at Silverback with a table full of fresh, locally made bread and irresistible baked goods.

Pair your favorite bottle or glass with something fresh from the oven and make a Sunday of it.

Pro tip: Come early. The pop-up goes until sold out — and she always sells out.

Grab your Troop , claim your wine, and don’t miss it.

A Nurse That Bakes sets up shop at Silverback with a table full of fresh, locally made bread and irresistible baked goods.

Silverback Estate Winery
Silverback Estate Winery 11374 11374 Sunnyview Road NE Salem OR 97317 97317, Salem, OR 97317
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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