A Nurse That Bakes

A Nurse That Bakes





Join us at Silverback Estate Winery for something seriously delish!



A Nurse That Bakes sets up shop at Silverback with a table full of fresh, locally made bread and irresistible baked goods.



Pair your favorite bottle or glass with something fresh from the oven and make a Sunday of it.



Pro tip: Come early. The pop-up goes until sold out — and she always sells out.



Grab your Troop , claim your wine, and don’t miss it.