|Location:
|Silverback Estate Winery
|Map:
|11374 Sunnyview Road NE Salem OR 97317, Salem, Oregon 97317
|Phone:
|(866) 803-9463
|Email:
|info@silverbackwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.silverbackwine.com
|All Dates:
A Nurse That Bakes
A Nurse That Bakes
Join us at Silverback Estate Winery for something seriously delish!
A Nurse That Bakes sets up shop at Silverback with a table full of fresh, locally made bread and irresistible baked goods.
Pair your favorite bottle or glass with something fresh from the oven and make a Sunday of it.
Pro tip: Come early. The pop-up goes until sold out — and she always sells out.
Grab your Troop , claim your wine, and don’t miss it.
Join us at Silverback Estate Winery for something seriously delish! A Nurse That Bakes sets up shop at Silverback with a table full of fresh, locally made bread and irresistible baked goods. Pair your favorite bottle or glass with something fresh from the oven and make a Sunday of it.