Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Jan 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A Non-Alcoholic Dinner & Wine Pairing

Kick off Sip & Savor weekend with a curated four-course family-style dinner celebrating the craft of non-alcoholic beverages. Chef Chauncey Roach and collaborative Chef Jason French, have designed a seasonal menu featuring items from our garden, paired with a selection of non-alcoholic wines.

 

Fee: $95 per person + 22%

Kick off Sip & Savor weekend with a curated four-course family-style dinner.

Brooks Winery
