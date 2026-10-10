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Location:Dominio IV Farm
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
Phone: 9712617781
Email:katie@dominiowines.com
Website:http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
All Dates:Oct 28, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A Night of Reading & Revelry

Join us in the Dominio IV barn for an evening in Prythian. We'll light the candles and pour the wine - you bring the books and the morally questionable book boyfriend. Dress for the occasion: think velvet, lace, glam, florals, or whatever will get you the attention of your preferred court. Wine starts flowing at 5:00 PM, pages start turning when you're emotionally prepared. Bring snacks! 21+.

A cozy evening of sipping, reading, costuming in Dominio IV's turn-of-the-century barn.

Dominio IV Farm
Dominio IV Farm 11570 11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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