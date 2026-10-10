|Location:
|Dominio IV Farm
|Map:
|11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|9712617781
|Email:
|katie@dominiowines.com
|Website:
|http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
|All Dates:
A Night of Reading & Revelry
Join us in the Dominio IV barn for an evening in Prythian. We'll light the candles and pour the wine - you bring the books and the morally questionable book boyfriend. Dress for the occasion: think velvet, lace, glam, florals, or whatever will get you the attention of your preferred court. Wine starts flowing at 5:00 PM, pages start turning when you're emotionally prepared. Bring snacks! 21+.
A cozy evening of sipping, reading, costuming in Dominio IV's turn-of-the-century barn.