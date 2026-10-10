A Night of Reading & Revelry

Join us in the Dominio IV barn for an evening in Prythian. We'll light the candles and pour the wine - you bring the books and the morally questionable book boyfriend. Dress for the occasion: think velvet, lace, glam, florals, or whatever will get you the attention of your preferred court. Wine starts flowing at 5:00 PM, pages start turning when you're emotionally prepared. Bring snacks! 21+.