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Location:Capitello Wines Tasting Room
Map:540 Charnelton St, Eugene, Oregon 97401
Phone: 5415203092
Email:manager@capitellowines.com
Website:https://capitello.wine/product#/night-in-italy-
All Dates:May 27, 2026

A Night In Italy

Join us for an enchanting evening of food, wine, and Italian charm! Experience the warmth of Italy right here as Maurizio Bianchi from Beccofino crafts his traditional Italian dishes, each paired thoughtfully with a selection of Capitello wines.

Step into an evening of Italian flavor, fun, and friendship! Join Maurizio Bianchi from Beccofino as he presents his traditional Italian dishes, paired perfectly with a curated selection of Capitello wines.

This is more than a tasting - it’s a social night to savor, laugh, and connect over the rich tastes of Italy.

Spaces are limited! Reserve your seat and join us for a true taste of Italy!

 

Fee: $120

Join us for a social evening filled with traditional Italian food and fun and unique wine pairings.

Capitello Wines Tasting Room
Capitello Wines Tasting Room 97401 540 Charnelton St, Eugene, Oregon 97401
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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