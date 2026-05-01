A Night In Italy

Join us for an enchanting evening of food, wine, and Italian charm! Experience the warmth of Italy right here as Maurizio Bianchi from Beccofino crafts his traditional Italian dishes, each paired thoughtfully with a selection of Capitello wines.



Step into an evening of Italian flavor, fun, and friendship! Join Maurizio Bianchi from Beccofino as he presents his traditional Italian dishes, paired perfectly with a curated selection of Capitello wines.



This is more than a tasting - it’s a social night to savor, laugh, and connect over the rich tastes of Italy.



Spaces are limited! Reserve your seat and join us for a true taste of Italy!

Fee: $120