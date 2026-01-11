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Location:Meridian Restaurant & Bar
Map:33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon 97135
Phone: (503) 483-3002
Email:lisa@lisahillpr.com
Website:https://www.headlandslodge.com/dine/meridian-restaurant-bar/
All Dates:May 8, 2026 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

A Coastal Vintner's Dinner with Rex Hills

Join us for a vintner's dinner with REX HILL at Meridian Restaurant & Bar and experience an intimate evening of coastal cuisine and exceptional wines. Winemaker Michael Davies & Chef José Mesa present a four-course menu beginning with Dungeness Crab Louie, followed by a black cod and salmon mosaic, then roasted pork loin with pear & broccolini, and carefully selected Oregon cheeses to finish. Each course is thoughtfully paired with REX HILL wines, creating a seamless progression of flavor throughout the evening.

 

Fee: $120

Join us for a coastal vintner's dinner with REX HILL at Meridian Restaurant & Bar.

Meridian Restaurant & Bar
Meridian Restaurant & Bar 33000 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon 97135
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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