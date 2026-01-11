|Location:
|Meridian Restaurant & Bar
|Map:
|33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon 97135
|Phone:
|(503) 483-3002
|Email:
|lisa@lisahillpr.com
|Website:
|https://www.headlandslodge.com/dine/meridian-restaurant-bar/
|All Dates:
A Coastal Vintner's Dinner with Rex Hills
Join us for a vintner's dinner with REX HILL at Meridian Restaurant & Bar and experience an intimate evening of coastal cuisine and exceptional wines. Winemaker Michael Davies & Chef José Mesa present a four-course menu beginning with Dungeness Crab Louie, followed by a black cod and salmon mosaic, then roasted pork loin with pear & broccolini, and carefully selected Oregon cheeses to finish. Each course is thoughtfully paired with REX HILL wines, creating a seamless progression of flavor throughout the evening.
Fee: $120
Join us for a coastal vintner's dinner with REX HILL at Meridian Restaurant & Bar.