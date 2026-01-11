A Coastal Vintner's Dinner with Rex Hills

Join us for a vintner's dinner with REX HILL at Meridian Restaurant & Bar and experience an intimate evening of coastal cuisine and exceptional wines. Winemaker Michael Davies & Chef José Mesa present a four-course menu beginning with Dungeness Crab Louie, followed by a black cod and salmon mosaic, then roasted pork loin with pear & broccolini, and carefully selected Oregon cheeses to finish. Each course is thoughtfully paired with REX HILL wines, creating a seamless progression of flavor throughout the evening.

Fee: $120