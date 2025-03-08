 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Mar 8, 2025 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A Celebration of Women in Wine!

Join us to celebrate and support women-owned businesses at our vibrant Women’s Market, featuring incredible local treasures and live music by Lisa James. Plus, a special screening of the feature-length documentary ‘Women of Pinot’, which shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the Director Bruce M. Jaqua!

WOMEN'S MARKET FEATURING:
Pink Porcupine Bath and Body 
Truffle Shuffle Salem
Fauning Over Flora
Lexi’s Baked Goods
The Freckled Bee
Allelu Beauty
Schneider Pines Candles

Women's Market and Music, 1–4pm

'Women of Pinot' Documentary Screening

THE STORY OF WOMEN WINEMAKERS IN OREGON — This feature-length documentary shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon's Willamette Valley. It explores how these trailblazing women have shaped and developed the region's thriving wine industry. Despite representing only, a small fraction of Willamette Valley's approximately 736 wineries, these winemakers continue to be a growing and influential force.
Featuring a Q&A with Director and Producer Bruce M. Jaqua

Documentary Screening, 5–7pm, Please RSVP

Join us to celebrate and support Women on International Women's Day on March 8!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
March (2025)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable