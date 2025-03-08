A Celebration of Women in Wine!

Join us to celebrate and support women-owned businesses at our vibrant Women’s Market, featuring incredible local treasures and live music by Lisa James. Plus, a special screening of the feature-length documentary ‘Women of Pinot’, which shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the Director Bruce M. Jaqua!



WOMEN'S MARKET FEATURING:

Pink Porcupine Bath and Body

Truffle Shuffle Salem

Fauning Over Flora

Lexi’s Baked Goods

The Freckled Bee

Allelu Beauty

Schneider Pines Candles



Women's Market and Music, 1–4pm



'Women of Pinot' Documentary Screening



THE STORY OF WOMEN WINEMAKERS IN OREGON — This feature-length documentary shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon's Willamette Valley. It explores how these trailblazing women have shaped and developed the region's thriving wine industry. Despite representing only, a small fraction of Willamette Valley's approximately 736 wineries, these winemakers continue to be a growing and influential force.

Featuring a Q&A with Director and Producer Bruce M. Jaqua



Documentary Screening, 5–7pm, Please RSVP