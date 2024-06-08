A Celebration of Oregon Biodynamic Wines

On Saturday, June 8th, the same wineries will share their wines with the public. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., each winery will offer a range of Biodynamic® wines along with small bites from local chefs at The Bindery in McMinnville. Other Oregon Biodynamic® farmers will also be on hand to share the bounty of their farms. Tickets are available for $60.00 at the link below. All proceeds will be donated to the education fund of the Biodynamic Demeter Alliance.



Participating wineries will include:



Analemma Wines

Art + Science, Cider and Wine

Brick House Vineyards

Brooks Wine

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Cowhorn Vineyard and Garden

Domaine Willamette

Johan Vineyards

Montinore Estate

King Estate Winery

Soter Vineyards

Troon Vineyard and Farm

Upper Five Vineyard

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Fee: $60.00