Location: The Bindery
Map:610 NE 4th St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-852-3084
Email:meg@troonvineyard.com
https://www.exploretock.com/troonvineyardmcminnville/event/private/ae98c094-abd5-4403-bec9-eb7ac05cfac1
June 8, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

A Celebration of Oregon Biodynamic Wines

On Saturday, June 8th, the same wineries will share their wines with the public. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., each winery will offer a range of Biodynamic® wines along with small bites from local chefs at The Bindery in McMinnville. Other Oregon Biodynamic® farmers will also be on hand to share the bounty of their farms. Tickets are available for $60.00 at the link below. All proceeds will be donated to the education fund of the Biodynamic Demeter Alliance.

Participating wineries will include:

Analemma Wines
Art + Science, Cider and Wine
Brick House Vineyards
Brooks Wine
Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Cowhorn Vineyard and Garden
Domaine Willamette
Johan Vineyards
Montinore Estate
King Estate Winery
Soter Vineyards
Troon Vineyard and Farm
Upper Five Vineyard
Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

 

Fee: $60.00

Fourteen Oregon Demeter Biodynamic® Certified Wineries will pour their wines!



